SRC

Palfinger Supplies Key Components for Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Endeavor

Palfinger has supplied a number of components aboard the new Crystal Endeavor built at MV Werften, including special rescue equipment and crane, according to a press release. 

The company said it supplied lifesaving appliances as well as lifting and handling solutions.

"In close cooperation with MV Werften, a custom-built package was designed to meet all the requirements of the expedition yacht," the company said, adding it had supplied six high-quality boats and suitable davits.

In addition to two tenders, the package includes two lifeboats and two fast rescue boats.

Thanks to their high maneuverability, the FRSQ 630 rescue boats are perfectly suited for rough sea conditions in polar regions, according to Palfinger.

Three Palfinger cranes were also supplied, including two PK 29002 foldable knuckle boom cranes are located to port and starboard for launching and recovering the tender boats for excursions The yacht's own submarines, which are used for underwater explorations, are handled using a electric overhead crane.

“With this project, we are following the trend and underlining Palfinger's expertise as one of the leading suppliers for the cruise industry,” says Gunther Fleck, Vice President Sales & Service Region Marine at Palfinger.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

101 Ships | 209,402 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tecnoveritas

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide