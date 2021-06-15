Palfinger Supplies Key Components for Crystal Endeavor

Palfinger has supplied a number of components aboard the new Crystal Endeavor built at MV Werften, including special rescue equipment and crane, according to a press release.

The company said it supplied lifesaving appliances as well as lifting and handling solutions.

"In close cooperation with MV Werften, a custom-built package was designed to meet all the requirements of the expedition yacht," the company said, adding it had supplied six high-quality boats and suitable davits.

In addition to two tenders, the package includes two lifeboats and two fast rescue boats.

Thanks to their high maneuverability, the FRSQ 630 rescue boats are perfectly suited for rough sea conditions in polar regions, according to Palfinger.

Three Palfinger cranes were also supplied, including two PK 29002 foldable knuckle boom cranes are located to port and starboard for launching and recovering the tender boats for excursions The yacht's own submarines, which are used for underwater explorations, are handled using a electric overhead crane.

“With this project, we are following the trend and underlining Palfinger's expertise as one of the leading suppliers for the cruise industry,” says Gunther Fleck, Vice President Sales & Service Region Marine at Palfinger.