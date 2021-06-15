New U.S. Domestic River Cruise Report Out Now

Cruise Industry News has released the all new 2022 USA River Market Report, looking at the expanding domestic river market.

The report, available instantly as a PDF download, details the U.S. domestic cruising market, with growth projections through 2027.

Now in its second volume the 60-page report features an in-depth analysis of the market, profiling the players, the capacity, the rivers and the trends, along with challenges and opportunities going forward.

Click here to order.

Included in this 60-page 2022 USA River Market Report

An original and in-depth analysis of the domestic river cruising business in the United States you will not find anywhere else. A total and complete overview of the market.

Table of Contents Preview | Flipbook Preview

A look at what is driving demand for market growth and new players in the market.

Everything you need to know about the USA river market, "Close to Home Cruising."

Growth projections in the segment through 2027.

Market shares by operator, river and relevant datasets.

Operators covered: American Cruise Line, American Queen Steamboat Company, Viking, UnCruise, Lindblad Expeditions.

Product differentiation - different types of river vessels.

Independently researched data.

All key companies profiled.

Release date: June 2021.

Excel Addendum