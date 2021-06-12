Valenciaport Receives MedCruise Award; Cruising Resumes June 27

Valenciaport has received an award for the best strategy in social networks granted by MedCruise, the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports. The award recognizes the work carried out in 2020 by the port community of Valencia during the COVID-19 pandemic and the support to the cruise sector in a complicated year.

The president of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Aurelio Martínez, thanked MedCruise on behalf of the port and the port community "for this prize awarded by MedCruise, which highlights the value of transmitting and explaining to people the importance of ports and cruises for communication between countries and cultures; a recognition which motivates us to continue along this path".

MedCruise highlighted the work carried out during 2020 by the port community of Valencia through the different social networks (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Youtube) as a public service to inform the public, companies and institutions of its activity in a year marked by the health emergency, with a commitment to close, visual and personal content.

Cruise ships have now been given the green light to return to the Spanish ports. After more than a year at a standstill, the Port of Valencia will receive the Mein Schiff 2 on 27 June.

PAV stated that the opening of the cruise sector was long awaited news for the whole sector that participates in this activity: companies involved, commerce, hotels, tourist guides, transport, cultural services and food, among others.

Fifteen months of cruise inactivity in Valencia has meant that the city and its surroundings have lost some 70 million euros (initial disbursement plus turnover in the economic sectors of the city), according to a study carried out by the Valenciaport Foundation in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

During this time, PAV said, the port along with the cruise community, regional ministry of health, Turisme Comunitat Valenciana and València Turisme have worked to guarantee the safety of cruise passengers, port workers and the destination of Valencia at all times.

The result is a safe tourism concept, which, in addition to the demanding measures adopted by the shipping companies, PAV said, will offer a diversified visitor experience within the city and its surroundings with "bubble" groups. These protocols establish exclusively guided excursions, with no possibility for passengers to go on their own, but to tour in small groups and have more outdoor experiences, among others.