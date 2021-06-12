Columbia Recruits Medical Staff for TUI Cruises

TUI Ships

Columbia Cruise Services (CCS) has been appointed to recruit medical professionals for the Mein Schiff fleet of ships owned and operated by TUI Cruises. CCS has announced the news in a press release.

According to the press release, the partnership will see CCS and its brand Columbia Blue – The Leisure Group drawing on its network of crewing offices around the globe to source doctors and nurses.

“Medical professionals are vital members of any cruise ship operation – especially during a pandemic,” said CCS's Managing Director Olaf Groeger. “Columbia has a wealth of experience in recruiting and managing medical personnel, giving TUI Cruises access to experienced, highly trained doctors and nurses at a time when the global medical industry is suffering a skills shortage.”

Groeger added that it was an honor for CCS to extend its collaboration with TUI Cruises to the Mein Schiff fleet. CCS is the appointed technical manager of the Hapag Lloyd Cruises fleet, TUI Cruises’ luxury brand.

“With recruiting being one of our core businesses, we are looking forward to developing the ideal strategy using our worldwide reach to satisfy TUI Cruises,” he said.

The partnership starts in June 2021.

