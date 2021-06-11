Fincantieri Cuts Steel on First Explora Ship for the MSC Group

The first steel of the Explora I, the first of four new-concept luxury cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for Explora Journeys, the new luxury brand of the cruise division of the MSC Group, was cut yesterday. The order for this class of ships, announced in 2018, is worth a total of over 2 billion euros. The Explora I will be built at the Monfalcone yard with delivery in 2023.

According to Fincantieri, the steel cutting took place in San Giorgio di Nogaro (Udine) at the Centro Servizi Navali, a company specialized in logistics and production of sheet metal for the Fincantieri yards located in northeastern Italy. Attending the event were, among others, Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, and Fabio Gallia, general manager of Fincantieri.

The Explora ships will be delivered one per year between 2023 and 2026 and promise to provide guests “journeys of discovery through destinations on and off the beaten path.”

All four vessels will have a gross tonnage of approximately 64,000 tons and will feature 461 guest suites, in what the brand calls a highly innovative design to ensure guests’ comfort and relaxation.

Including these four vessels, the partnership between Fincantieri and the cruises division of MSC Group counts eight ships to-date, Fincantieri stated. These include: the MSC Seaside and Seaview, delivered in 2017 and 2018, and the two enhanced Seaside Evo ships: the MSC Seashore, to be delivered next month, and her sister ship, which will enter service next year.

Photo: Michael Ungerer, CEO, Explora Journeys; Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, MSC Cruises; and Fabio Gallia, general manager, Fincantieri