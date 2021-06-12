Carnival Corporation Brand Restart Update

After first resuming sailings in Europe, Carnival Corporation is now ready to welcome the passengers back in other regions.

Carnival Corp. brands have various restart plans, with projected sailings in several destinations, including the Caribbean, Alaska and Mexican Riviera.

Here's the latest, brand by brand:

Carnival Cruise Line

First sailing: July 3, 2021

Ships: Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Miracle, Mardi Gras, Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Panorama

Regions: Caribbean, Alaska, Bahamas and Mexican Riviera

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed its plans to restart service next month, initially with three ships sailing to the Caribbean. The Carnival Vista will be the first vessel to welcome the passenger back on July 3.

With the vessel sailing from Galveston, Carnival will require 95 percent of guests aboard to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. The Vista will be followed by the Carnival Breeze, which resumes operations from the same port on July 15.

Carnival also intends to operate the Carnival Horizon from Miami in July, while a fourth ship, the Carnival Miracle, is set to reenter service in Alaska on the same month. Starting on July 31, four additional vessels are set to enter service, including the Carnival Panorama in the Mexican Riviera and the Mardi Gras in the Caribbean.

Princess Cruises

First sailing: July 25, 2021

Ships: Majestic Princess, Sky Princess and Regal Princess

Regions: Alaska and United Kingdom

Princess Cruises is returning to guest operations in Alaska. Starting on July 25, the Majestic Princess will offer a shortened season of week-long cruises in the region, sailing from Seattle.

The premium cruise line is also resuming service in Europe, with two of its ships set to offer a series of Seacations around the British Islands. Beginning on July 31, the Regal Princess will sail 14 UK voyages. A second vessel, the Sky Princess, will offer eight UK cruises, starting on August 30.

Both operations will be available for fully vaccinated guests only, with additional local restrictions applying to the UK sailings.

Holland America Line

First sailing: July 24, 2021

Ships: Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam

Regions: Alaska and Mediterranean

Holland America Line is welcoming the passengers back in two different regions: Alaska and Europe. Guests will be required to have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior embarkation and have proof of vaccination.

Working in coordination with the government of Greece, the company will restart cruising from Piraeus in August with four seven-day departures aboard Eurodam. The first voyage will depart August 15, visiting several ports in the Greek Isles.

A few weeks before that, and closer to home, Holland America is returning to Alaska, with the Nieuw Amsterdam sailing from Seattle. The first cruise on the ship is scheduled to take place on July 24, with 10 Saturday departures following.

Seabourn

First sailing: July 3, 2021

Ships: Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Odyssey

Regions: Mediterranean and Caribbean

Seabourn, Carnival’s ultra-luxury brand, will resume cruise operations with two ships. Beginning on July 3, the Seabourn Ovation is poised to offer a series of sailings operating roundtrip from Piraeus throughout the Greek Isles.

The Seabourn Odysseywill restart on July 18 with a series of new summer voyages to the Caribbean. The vessel is set to operate roundtrip out of Bridgetown, Barbados, and visit Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and St. Kitts.

These series of cruises are open to any guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

P&O Cruises UK

First sailing: June 27, 2021

Ships: Britannia and Iona

Regions: United Kingdom

P&O Cruises announced its return into service will commence with a new program of sailings in the United Kingdom.

Starting on June 27, two of the company’s ships – the Britannia and the Iona – will sail “short breaks” roundtrip from Southampton. The series of departures will cruise around the UK coast, with projected visits to Iona and the Scottish Islands.

According to P&O, given the advanced progress of the UK vaccination program, and strong expressed preference on the part of guests, these sailings will be for UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated guests only.

Cunard Line

First sailing: July 19, 2021

Ships: Queen Elizabeth

Regions: United Kingdom

Cunard is also preparing for a series of United Kingdom voyages for the summer, starting on July 19.

The Queen Elizabeth will cruise from the Port of Southampton, offering scenic cruises around the British Islands coastlines as well as special Sun Voyages, lasting between three and 12 nights.

Three different itineraries are available for UK residents, who need to be fully vaccinated before boarding.

Costa Cruises

First sailing: Two ships in service; two more to follow starting on June 26, 2021

Ships: Costa Smeralda and Costa Luminosa in service; Costa Deliziosa and Costa Firenze set to follow

Regions: Europe – Western and Eastern Mediterranean

In April, Costa Cruises announced an expanded restart plan that includes four ships sailing in the Mediterranean for the summer. The first vessel to reenter service was the Costa Smeralda, which started offering weeklong all-Italian itineraries on May 1, 2021.

As more ports become available, calls in France and Spain are expected to be added to Smeralda’s itinerary in July. In the same month, the new Costa Firenze will start another all-Italian cruise, with planned visits to Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, Costa currently offers sailings from Trieste on the Costa Luminosa.

Starting on June 26, the Costa Deliziosa is set to resume operations from Venice with cruises to the Greek Isles.

AIDA Cruises

First sailing: Three ships in service; two more to follow starting on July 3, 2021

Ships: AIDAperla, AIDAblu and AIDAsol in service; AIDAprima and AIDAstella set to follow

Regions: Europe – Northern Europe, Canaries and Mediterranean

Germany-based AIDA Cruises restarted sailing in the Canary Islands with AIDAperla on March 20. The vessel is set to remain in the region until early July, when it will reposition to the Mediterranean to offer a series of cruises from Palma de Mallorca, in Spain.

Two additional ships are also currently in service, AIDAsol in Germany and the AIDAblu in Greece.

In July, AIDA Cruises will launch new voyages in Germany, with AIDAsol departing from Rostock-Warnemünde through July 18, followed by a fourth ship, AIDAprima, which will restart on July 3, offering seven-day voyages departing from Kiel through October 23.

The AIDAstella is also set to resume service in the Mediterranean on July 29.

P&O Australia

First sailing: September 20, 2021

Ships: Pacific Explorer, Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure

Regions: South Pacific – Australia

P&O Australia extended its operational pause to include all the cruises scheduled to depart from July 31 to on or before the new date of September 17.

According to the company, the move was consistent with its “practical approach to the operating environment” and necessary as the cruise industry continues to work with relevant government authorities to establish a pathway for the restart of cruising in Australia.

Now, P&O Australia’s first scheduled cruise departs on September 20, 2021.