Fred. Olsen Unveils New Sailings for Bolette and Borealis in 2022

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled 16 new sailings aboard new ships, the Bolette and Borealis, departing in early 2022.

According to a press release, the new cruises include a 34-night sailing to the Caribbean and a 15-night Mediterranean discovery, as well as sailings closer to home with a five-night scenic Ireland sailing and a two-night ‘no port’ short break.

Also included are scenic sailings to the Norwegian fjords, opportunities to witness the Northern Lights and voyages to the Canary Islands or Iceland, to name a few.

Durations range from two to 38 nights, with departures available from Southampton and Liverpool.

In addition, guests can choose between a free all-inclusive drinks package or up to £250 per person to spend onboard.

“Now, more than ever, people are dreaming of their holidays and yearning to get their travels booked in for 2022, and we have been working closely with our destination partners and the UK government when it comes to our future itineraries,” said Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Clare Ward. “Our journey planners have worked exceptionally hard in curating these new sailings, placing as much focus on the joy of the journey as the destinations themselves.”

Ward said that these sailings will be a “great opportunity” to showcase the new ships.

“(W)hich is why we are pleased to offer an all-inclusive drinks package or onboard spending credit, to help our guests make the most of the many newly-refurbished bars, lounges and facilities onboard,” she said.

“Whether you want to explore the streets within the historic city walls of Dubrovnik, seek out the Northern Lights in Norway or gain an insight into many ancient civilizations on a longer voyage to the Caribbean and the Americas, there is sure to be a cruise to suit you … We can’t wait to welcome guests, both new and returning, onboard for these new sailings in 2022,” Ward added.

Highlights of the new 2022 program include the 34-night cruise around the Caribbean and the Americas on the Borealis, the 14-night cruise around Norway for some Northern Lights viewings, the 19-night cruise with visits to Spain, Malta, Croatia, Italy and Portugal, and a five-night voyage around the island of Ireland.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering ‘risk-free deposits’ on all new bookings for 2021, 2022 and 2023 as part of its Plain Sailing Guarantee. This means that guests can move their deposit to any other cruise within 12 months of their original sailing, so long as it’s before the final balance has been paid. All guests can also have a ‘no quibbles refund’ should Fred. Olsen need to cancel their cruise.