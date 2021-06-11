Scenic Group Appoints Mark Bryant as Eastern Regional Sales Director

Sales and marketing cruise veteran Mark Bryant has come aboard Scenic Group USA as its newest Regional Sales Director – covering the Northeast market. This was announced in a press release by Scenic Group USA, which includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Scenic Eclipse and Emerald Cruises.

“Mark brings an extensive sales and marketing background to Scenic and Emerald Cruises from his most recent role as senior manager of national accounts for Holland America Line,” said Ann Chamberlin, Scenic Group’s US vice president of sales. “The accounts he managed earned several partner awards for their growth and development under his leadership and we look forward to his working his magic with our great travel partners in the Northeast.”

With more than 25 years in the travel and cruise industries, Bryant has held successful sales management positions at Premier Cruises as regional sales director for the northeast and midwest and a sales role with Renaissance Cruises.

According to the press release, Bryant has spent the past five years with Holland America Line as its senior manager of national accounts and was integral to the company’s consecutive years of double-digit growth and multiple industry recognitions.

His passion for cruising began while working for a tour operator selling to affinity groups and he was immediately “hooked” by all the wonderful destinations around the world he could help to sell. He followed that with several years involved in franchising and helping more than 100 new start-ups in the cruise and travel field as store front or home-based agencies.

Bryant said that he believes that Scenic brands bring “cutting edge innovation, creativity and exceptional value to the market.”

“(T)hey truly are a 'hidden gem' in the industry,” he said. “This is a great opportunity and I’m excited to be part of a forward-thinking organization that continually sets the bar higher. We have some great-sized ships that work perfectly with the group market and I’m looking forward to working with our travel partners and expanding our presence in the market!”

When not at work supporting the travel advisors, Bryant enjoys an active lifestyle with mountain biking, kayaking, paddle boarding and ice hockey serving as his way of relaxing. But family is always most important to him as he coaches his twins in youth sports, Scenic wrote.

Bryant can be reached at [email protected]