Dream Cruises Launches Super Seacation Sweepstakes

In celebration of the June 9 arrival of the Genting Dream in Hong Kong and overwhelming support of the Super Summer Seacations which are poised to kickstart on July 30, Dream Cruises has announced the official launch of the Go! Super Seacation Sweepstakes, with prizes worth close to HK$4 million in total to be given away.

“Dream Cruises is thrilled to welcome the arrival of the Genting Dream back to Hong Kong as we begin our preparations to resume cruises at the end of July,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines. “To show our appreciation for the support we have received for our Super Summer Seacation itineraries as well as to thank the people of Hong Kong for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19, we are excited to offer Hong Kong residents the chance to win some exceptional prizes in our Go! Super Seacation Sweepstakes.”

The Genting Dream has arrived in Hong Kong waters at 8 a.m. local time on June 9 and is currently anchored south of Lamma Island.

A total of five prizes will be up for grabs for vaccinated Hong Kong residents, according to a press release. These include the Grand Prize of an All-You-Can-Cruise Annual Pass to a Deluxe Balcony Stateroom that houses a maximum of four guests, worth about HK$3.8 million.

The second prize is a two-night cruise vacation for up to six guests in a Palace Villa, the luxurious duplex accommodations aboard Genting Dream in The Palace, the exclusive “luxury ship-within-a-ship” concept of Dream Cruises, worth over HK$100,000.

The third prize is a two-night cruise vacation for up to four guests in a Balcony Stateroom that will be granted to three lucky winners, with a total worth over HK$54,000.

Participants can register by providing their Hong Kong Identity Card number and Hong Kong mobile phone number. The registration will be open starting from 12:00 noon on June 10 until 11:59 p.m. on July 30 local time. All non-conforming and duplicate entries will not be accepted. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on Aug. 6.

The Go! Super Seacation Sweepstakes will be open to all Hong Kong residents who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines under the COVID-19 Vaccination Program implemented by the Hong Kong SAR Government on or before July 30. The enrolment period will be from June 10 to July 30 and no purchase is necessary, Dream Cruises said.

Persons previously infected with COVID-19 will be eligible after having received one dose of COVID-19 vaccines with the same conditions. Directors, employees and spouses and children of such directors and employees of Genting Hong Kong Limited and its subsidiaries, as well as third-party suppliers engaged by Dream Cruises for the Go! Super Seacation Sweepstake will not be eligible to enter the draw, the cruise line said.