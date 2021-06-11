Royal Caribbean Update: Return to Cruising Ship by Ship

Royal Caribbean International is accelerating its comeback globally, including in North America, with a number of ships set to cruise shortly from various ports.
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 12, 2021
Homeport: Nassau
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Freeport
Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: August 8, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Kitts, St. Thomas and Perfect Day at CocoCay*
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaway
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: September 4, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: October 31, 2021
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Maarten, Barbados and St. Kitts
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples
Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: August 15, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limassol
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: September 26, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: August 23, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 19, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: August 13, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage (cruising), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Dawes Glacier (cruising)
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Labadee and Key West
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: December 14, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 19, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau and Ketchikan
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 30, 2021*
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 2 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: August 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán and Perfect Day at CocoCay*
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: September 5, 2021
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: August 1, 2021
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Nagasaki
Wonder of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: March 26, 2022
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto
*Projected