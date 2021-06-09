Coral Expeditions Unveils Australian Sailing Schedule for 2022

Coral Expeditions has unveiled a fully domestic 2022 sailing schedule, the cruise line wrote in a press release.

This includes extended sailing dates in the Kimberley “due to popular demand.” Also released are new additions to the Australia’s Coastal Wilderness Series of itineraries to replace international voyages which remain uncertain with ongoing border restrictions.

The company has also made available for booking the April to September Kimberley season in 2023.

“We are pleased to finalize our plans with the decision to offer an Australian-led sailing schedule for 2022,” said Commercial Director of Coral Expeditions Jeff Gillies. “As we continue to see travel uncertainty, particularly across international borders, we want to provide confidence and early planning opportunities for our guests and travel industry partners. These newly released voyages provide more availability on classic voyages and the addition of some unique new travel options for Australians to enjoy.”

A series of 10 new Kimberley Cruise dates in 2022 aboard the new vessel Coral Geographer are a key feature adding over 1,200 new berths of availability through the popular period from April to June.

“We have seen a very strong demand over the past months with our successful restart in the Kimberley and it looks like being the hot destination for travel in 2022,” Gillies stated.

“This iconic cruise is a true bucket list for any Australian adventurer, and we will have three purpose-built expedition ships operating in the Kimberley in 2022 and 2023. Our expedition team has been exploring the region for three decades. In the vast expanses of the Kimberley, there is no substitute for experience,” he added.

Other newly released expeditions include two new 18-night expeditions ‘Across the Top’ of Australia between Broome and Cairns (and vice versa) being released for January 2022.