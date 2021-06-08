SRC

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises Again

National Geographic Quest

This week guests boarded Lindblad's National Geographic Quest for the first time in over 15 months.

"To say boarding was a moment of indescribable joy would be an understatement," the company said, in a statement. "Guests and staff were greeted by familiar faces and welcoming new faces. They found their way about the ship, and everything began to feel wonderfully normal again. Then suddenly, a rainbow. The expedition had begun, and guests are now having the extraordinary experiences the Lindblad Expeditions Team have waited so long to provide."

This jubilant week also saw the restart of National Geographic Venture in Alask, and National Geographic Endeavour ll in Galapagos.

Sven Lindblad, Founder and Co-Chair of the Board joined the first Alaska voyage and shot the rainbow photograph above.

“Now we are in Alaska with unbelievably happy guests. I could not be happier, more grateful, and relieved," he added.

