Royal Caribbean CEO Fain: Cruising Will Be Big Part of Summer in U.S.

Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group Richard Fain has expressed his high hopes for cruising in the U.S. this summer, just days after the Celebrity Millennium set sail on her first post-pandemic commercial voyage.

“We are moving inexorably towards the total resumption of cruising in a safe and healthy manner. Last Saturday, the Celebrity Millennium started her first voyage in 15 months, leaving from St Maarten to destinations in the Caribbean,” Fain said in a video address to travel advisors.

“In less than a week, the Adventure of the Seas will start sailing from Nassau. In just two weeks, the Celebrity Edge will depart Port Everglades with their own Captain Kate at the helm. On July 2, Freedom of the Seas will lead port Miami on her first sailing to Nassau and our incomparable private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay,” he added.

Fain also said that during the rest of 2021, the rest of Royal Caribbean Group’s fleets will be returning too.

“While I may not know every detail of the process, I can assure you this: we will not restart any ship unless and until we are confident of two things. Firstly, it is safe to do so, and more so than shoreside equivalents. And secondly, that the experience onboard meets our exacting expectations, including guest ratings of the crews, at least equal to what they were pre-pandemic,” Fain said.

In the 10-minute video, Fain also lauded US’ vaccination efforts, saying that most of Royal Caribbean guests have either already had their vaccination or are about to have it. He said that while the company will have to respect the Florida laws that now prohibit businesses from asking for vaccination passports, the majority of the group’s passengers will be vaccinated anyway.

For those who choose not to vaccinate for any reason, a number of stringent policies and restrictions will be in place, Fain said, but “there would be no additional costs for children who are not eligible for the vaccine.”

“Our plan, therefore, continues to be that virtually everyone who's eligible for a vaccine will have one,” Fain stated.

“After 15 months of no forward motion, suddenly, everything is happening at lightspeed. We are moving forward and cruising as we started. All the parties seem aligned: the cruising needs to restart,” Fain concluded his video address. “Summer is starting in the United States, and cruising is going to be a big part of it.”