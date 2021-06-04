Where In The World Are The Royal Caribbean International Ships?

With its global restart just weeks away, Royal Caribbean is working to prepare its fleet to the operation resumption.
Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of June 4, 2021:
Odyssey of the Seas
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Port Canaveral
The Odyssey of the Seas has arrived in the Bahamas in early June and then docked at Port Canaveral on June 4, 2021.
Delivered to Royal Caribbean in March, the vessel crossed the Atlantic recently, after having its Israel season cancelled.
Spectrum of the Seas
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Singapore
Set to start sailing from Hong Kong in July, the Spectrum of the Seas is presently in Singapore. The Asia-based vessel has been out of service since April 2020.
Symphony of the Seas
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Cádiz, Spain
The Symphony of the Seas entered a drydock at Navantia, in Cádiz, on May 20. The Oasis-class vessel is undergoing routine maintenance and regulatory work at the Spanish shipyard.
Ovation of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: South China Sea
Included in Royal Caribbean’s resumption plans in the Alaska, the Ovation of the Seas remains in Asia. The ship is currently sailing to Manila, in the Philippines.
Harmony of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Mediterranean
The Harmony of the Seas has recently completed a drydock in Cádiz, Spain. After undergoing regular maintenance and class work, the vessel sailed to the Mediterranean, where it is currently located.
Anthem of the Seas
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Limassol, Cyprus
After several months in England, the Anthem of the Seas is now anchored off Limassol, Cyprus. The Quantum-class ship is currently being prepared to restart service in the United Kingdom, offering domestic cruises starting in July.
Quantum of the Seas
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Singapore
In November, the Quantum of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to welcome guests back, with a series of short cruises to nowhere from Singapore. After seven months, the vessel is remains in service in the region.
Allure of the Seas
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
One of the Royal Caribbean ships spending the operational pause around Florida, the Allure of the Seas is currently docked in Miami.
Oasis of the Seas
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Another Royal Caribbean ship in the region, the Oasis of the Seas remains in the Bahamas. The vessel is anchored off Stirrup Cay.
Independence of the Seas
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: Galveston, Texas
The Independence of the Seas is docked in Galveston, Texas. Previously, the Freedom-class vessel visited Miami on May 30.
Liberty of the Seas
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Currently in the Bahamas, the Liberty of the Seas is heading to CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island.
Freedom of the Seas
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Freedom of the Seas is awaiting the service resumption in the Bahamas. The vessel is currently near Grand Bahama. The Freedom is the first ship scheduled for a test cruise later in June.
Jewel of the Seas
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Limassol, Cyprus
With Mediterranean cruises on its schedule starting in July, the Jewel of the Seas is docked in Limassol, Cyprus.
Mariner of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Spending the operational pause around Florida, the Mariner of the Seas docked in Fort Lauderdale on June 3.
Serenade of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After being used on humanitarian efforts in St. Vincent, the Serenade of the Seas returned to the Bahamas region. The vessel is presently near CocoCay.
Navigator of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Like other Royal Caribbean ships, the Navigator of the Seas is presently anchored in Bahamas’ Stirrup Cay Anchorage.
Brilliance of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Florida Coast
Previously in the Eastern Caribbean, the Brilliance of the Seas has returned to Florida. The ship left Miami on June 3, after a technical call, and is now returning to the Bahamas.
Adventure of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Set to restart service in the Bahamas later this month, the Adventure of the Seas is presently near Grand Bahama Island.
Radiance of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Singapore
The Radiance of the Seas is currently anchored off Singapore along with other Royal Caribbean Group ships.
Explorer of the Seas
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After being drydocked in Europe back in 2020, the Explorer of the Seas returned to America earlier this year. Currently in the Bahamas, the Voyager-class vessel recently visited Miami for a technical call.
Voyager of the Seas
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: South China Sea
One of Royal Caribbean’s Asia-based ships, the Voyager of the Seas visited the Philippines recently. The ship is now returning to Singapore, where it is spending the operational pause.
Vision of the Seas
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: The Caribbean
With its Bermuda season recently cancelled, the Vision of the Seas is returning to St. Maarten. Like the other Vision-class ships, it remained around the island for the past few months.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: The Caribbean
After leaving Miami on June 1, the Rhapsody of the Seas is also heading to St. Maarten at this moment.
Enchantment of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,250 guests
Location: The Caribbean
The Enchantment of the Seas is the third Royal Caribbean ship currently en route to St. Maarten. The Vision-class vessel also visited Miami recently, for a technical stop.
Grandeur of the Seas
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Location: Freeport, Bahamas
After several weeks in St. Maarten, the Grandeur of the Seas is presently docked in Freeport, Bahamas.