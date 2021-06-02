German Port Sassnitz Joins Cruise Baltic

The German Port of Sassnitz has rejoined Cruise Baltic, the cruise network it was part of in the past. With this return of the German partner, the total number of cruise ports and destinations in Cruise Baltic has hit 32 – the highest ever.

The cruise network has announced this in a press release.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming more cruise guests to the region. Sassnitz, Rügen and the surrounding area have a lot to offer, so cruise guests can look forward to plenty of memorable experiences,” said the Managing Director of Port of Sassnitz, Thomas Langlotz.

“An advantage for the cruise lines is that Sassnitz has a favorable geographical location that offers the shortest sea connection from Germany to Scandinavia, Russia and the Baltic states,” he added.

The town of Sassnitz is centrally located in the southwestern part of the Baltic Sea close to the main ship routes making it a perfect transit call for cruise ships in the Baltic Sea Region. Sassnitz is also a starting point for many tours into the National Park with gleaming white chalk cliffs and ancient beech forests protected by UNESCO.

Sassnitz is also a gateway to the island of Rügen. Rügen offers several remarkable nature experiences such as sandy beaches and countryside landscape. Other possible experiences include visiting seaside resorts, seeing superb architecture, enjoying rejuvenating spas and discovering a plethora of sights.

The Sassnitz city port offers exclusive berthing for small to medium-sized cruise ships and the Mukran Port, located 6 km from the city port, provides ideal berthing conditions for medium and large cruise ships. The port is accessible without obligation for pilot services and channel navigation.

“Cruise Baltic is proud to welcome Sassnitz back to the network. It is certainly a happy reunion. The destination has much to offer cruise guests from stunning scenery and sights to relaxation and architecture. It is another unique German destination that, together with the other Baltic destinations, offers cruise guests in the Baltic Sea Region great opportunities for unforgettable holiday experiences,” said the Director of Cruise Baltic, Claus Bødker.

Sassnitz is the 32nd partner to join Cruise Baltic and the third German destination in the network.