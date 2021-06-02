Aurora Expeditions Appoints Jos Dewing as Managing Director UK

Australian cruise line Aurora Expeditions has named travel and cruise industry veteran Jos Dewing as its first-ever managing director UK to spearhead growth in the key UK market.

With a career spanning more than 20 years in the global travel, cruise and expeditions industry, Dewing brings a wealth of experience to this important new role and a proven track record as a strategic business leader and senior sales and marketing executive.

“I’m honored and excited to be joining Aurora Expeditions at such a pivotal time of growth as the company moves closer to delivery of its second purpose-built expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle, in October,” Dewing said.

“I’ve had a lifelong passion for the polar regions and responsible, small-ship expedition voyaging, and my core values align perfectly with those of Aurora Expeditions,” he added. “I cannot wait to unlock new and exciting initiatives in the fast-moving UK market as well as continue to build on the exceptional service already provided to our valued expeditioners and trade partners.”

CEO Monique Ponfoort said that Dewing is a natural fit for the company and will help grow the brand and further strengthen the success of its existing UK team.

“We are excited to welcome Jos into this new role on our senior leadership team, where he will bring extensive experience and knowledge that will further strengthen Aurora’s position and relationships in the market. The British market has always been important to Aurora Expeditions, and as UK travel restrictions ease, we expect the demand for small-ship and adventure-focused expeditions to remote corners of the world to grow exponentially,” Ponfoort said.

“Brits and Aussies make great travel companions, with an abiding spirit for adventure and mate-ship, and we always look forward to warmly welcoming our UK cousins on board,” she added.

Dewing has commenced his new role on June 1, 2021, and will be based in the UK. He said that was looking forward to “working closely with our travel trade partners to develop and maximize sales opportunities for the important UK market, which has seen significant growth in recent years.”