American Cruise Lines Opens New England Summer Cruise Season

American Cruise Lines has announced that its 2021 summer season of coastal New England cruises is underway. The American Constitution, one of the line’s new 175-passenger small ships, began operating American’s eight-day Cape Codder Cruises in May, and made its first exclusive visit to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy over Memorial Day weekend.

The newest of American’s New England summer cruise itineraries sails roundtrip from Boston and visits Gloucester, Plymouth, Martha’s Vineyard, Woods Hole, New Bedford, and Provincetown, MA.

American Cruise Lines has several more New England itineraries beginning this week and will operate three spacious small ships throughout the region through September.

American’s 2021 New England itineraries include 11-day Grand New England Cruises (roundtrip from Boston, MA), eight-day New England Islands Cruises (roundtrip from Providence, RI), eight-day Maine Coast and Harbors Cruises (roundtrip from Portland, ME), and the aforementioned new eight-day Cape Codder Cruises (roundtrip from Boston, MA).

“New England summers are best experienced from the water. Our cruises to the small towns and islands in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island have always been extremely popular, but this year our concept of cruising close to home brings entirely new meaning,” said President & CEO of American Cruise Lines Charles B. Robertson. “All our itineraries are roundtrip from New England cities and visit only U.S. ports, so many of our guests can drive straight to our ships, keeping their summer travel simple and easy.”

Calling on over 20 New England ports more than 150 times from May through September, American’s cruises dock in the heart of each destination and offer small-group explorations of the historic quaint towns and villages that have made New England famous for centuries.

Cruises include guided shore tours, as well as daily lectures, presentations, and entertainment onboard. Summer sailings also offer all-inclusive cuisine, highlighting New England’s famous Yankee-fare from authentic Lobsterbakes to Clam Chowders and Maine Blueberry pies.

While aboard American’s spacious small ships, guests will visit charming island villages on Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, to famous port cities like Newport with its infamous "Avenue of the Mansions." Guests can hike the scenic mountain tops of Acadia National Park or relax onboard the ships’ private balconies, enjoying picturesque views of the region’s coastal rugged beauty. Guests will discover New England’s rich maritime history and stroll along its pristine beaches; explore historic neighborhoods lined with cobblestone streets and shingled cottages; and visit museums, galleries, and local shops all along the way.

American’s coastal cruises operate in the same personalized style as the line’s river cruises; aboard new 100-190 passenger small ships and in the U.S. which follow 100-percent domestic U.S. itineraries and always cruise within sight of land.

In March 2021, American was the first cruise line to begin cruising in the U.S. with itineraries along the U.S. East Coast as well as the Mississippi River. Currently, the line has three small ships operating along the East Coast, eight riverboats operating on the Mississippi and Columbia & Snake Rivers, and two small ships on the West Coast, with Alaska cruises beginning in June.