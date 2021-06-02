Hurtigruten Introduces Pole-to-Pole Expedition Cruises

Hurtigruten Expeditions has launched a 93-day pole to pole expedition cruise – exploring Alaska, the Northwest Passage, Greenland, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, South America, and Antarctica in one voyage.

August 8, 2022, marks the start of the 93-day adventure on the MS Roald Amundsen.

This is the first of two new pole-to-pole itineraries, with the MS Fram setting sail for an 66-day expedition cruise from the Arctic to Antarctica a little over a month later, according to a press release.

“These extraordinary expedition cruises will offer more bucket list destinations and once-in-a-lifetime experiences than we have ever before offered in one voyage. They will showcase some of the most spectacular nature and wildlife of our planet and offer authentic encounters with unique cultures. We proudly believe they represent the most epic voyages of modern-day expedition cruising,” said Asta Lassesen, CEO, Hurtigruten Expeditions.

The two new itineraries will encompass locations such as Antarctica, Canada’s Northwest Passage, the Chilean Fjords, and Greenland, as well as crossing through the Panama Canal.

The 93-day itinerary departs Vancouver on August 8, 2022 and will visit 11 countries – and Antarctica – before disembarking adventurous guests in Buenos Aires.

The voyages visits the Aleutian Islands along the Alaskan Peninsula and the deserted St. Matthew Island, the most isolated place in Alaska, before crossing the Artic Circle and heading through the Northwest Passage to Greenland and Baffin Island. Unique stops include Belize and Nicaragua before the Panama Canal and exploring the majestic South American coastline. The exclusive itinerary pricing starts at $64,581 per person

There is also the 66-day long expedition option that visits seven countries between Edmonton, Canada, and Santiago de Chile, departing September 22, 2022.

The MS Fram will take guests through the Canadian Arctic to Greenland, before heading south, through the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, exploring the coast of South America, and do some of the first landings in Antarctica that season. This trip starts at $50,143 per person.

“Exploring some of the most remote and unique waters of the world for 93 or 66 days, some only accessible by small expedition ships like ours, make these guests true modern explorers. These are exceptional opportunities that only very, very few people get to experience,” added Captain Terje Johnny Willassen who is one of the two Masters who will be captaining MS Roald Amundsen from Pole to Pole in the fall of 2022.