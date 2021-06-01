Wärtsilä to Supply Largest BioLNG Production Plant

Wärtsilä has announced that it has been contracted to supply a biogas liquefaction plant to Norway-based Biokraft, a subsidiary of the Scandinavian Biogas Group and a major player in the global biogas market. The 25 tons per day capacity plant will extend an existing bioLNG production plant at Skogn in Norway, also supplied by Wärtsilä, to a combined total of 50 tons per day making it by far the largest facility of its kind in the world.

The market for liquefied biogas continues to expand along with global efforts to restrict the use of fossil fuels. BioLNG is an abundant renewable energy source that is used as ‘green’ fuel in transportation, industrial, and marine applications, Wärtsilä stated.

“Our latest mixed refrigerant (MR) technology used in liquefaction plants is extremely reliable and offer the lowest operating costs for liquefying biogas. We are proud to have once again been selected by Biokraft since it represents a clear endorsement of customer satisfaction,” said Maria Ortiz, sales manager, Biogas Solutions in Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, in a prepared statement.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in May 2022.