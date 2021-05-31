Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Will Marella Cruises Be Handed Over To TUI Cruises?

Marella Explorer 3

TUI Cruises is set to grow in size and reach, according to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine.

The newspaper reported that British cruise line Marella Cruises, which is currently owned by TUI Group, will be integrated into TUI Cruises – a joint venture between TUI Group and Royal Caribbean Group.

The handover of Marella will grow TUI Cruises, which currently operates in the German market, into a European cruise line. Earlier, in 2020, another cruise line, Hapag Lloyd Cruises, was integrated into the TUI Cruises brand in a similar fashion.

Marella Cruises currently has a fleet of four ships – the Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2, Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2. The cruise line recently confirmed to Cruise Industry News that it would be growing its fleet to five ships in 2023 but did not disclose which ship those plans would involve.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

