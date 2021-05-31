Bookings Open for AIDAcosma’s Christmas Cruise and AIDAperla’s West Med Summer Cruises

AIDA Cruises has announced in a press release that bookings are now open for AIDAcosma's voyages over Christmas and New Year's Eve, with AIDAcosma embarking on Dec. 22, 2021, on a positioning cruise from Hamburg to Gran Canaria.

According to the cruise line, guests will experience New Year's Eve while anchored in the harbor of Madeira with a “perfect view of its famous fireworks display.” The cruises are now bookable and can be combined for an extended holiday in the travel period Dec. 22, 2021, to Jan. 8, 2022.

The cruise line has also announced that AIDAperla's new Mediterranean voyages in summer 2021 can be booked from May 31. From July 10 to Oct. 30, 2021, two different seven-day voyages from/to Palma de Mallorca are on the program. Ports of call are Cadiz, Malaga, Cartagena, Alicante, Ibiza, Valencia and Barcelona. The passage of the Strait of Gibraltar is another highlight, the cruise line wrote.

AIDA Cruises has been sailing since March 2021 after the pandemic-induced pause in operation. All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA’s enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations.

The cruise line said that sailings in other destinations, such as all other cruises with a departure date between June 12 and July 7, 2021, have to be cancelled. Guests who were booked on impacted cruises and their travel advisors are being notified, AIDA said.