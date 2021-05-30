Gavin MacLeod Passes Away

Gavin MacLeod, best known for his role as Captain Merrill Stubing on The Love Boat, has passed away. The Love Boat is widely credited with launching the cruise industry into the mainstream in America.

"It is with sadness felt to the depth of the oceans that we mourn the passing of actor Gavin MacLeod our beloved global ambassador, dearest friend and treasured member of the Princess Cruises family for more than 35 years," said Princess Cruises in a statement.

"From his 10 seasons staring as Captain Merrill Stubing on the hit TV show “The Love Boat” (1977 to 1986) and for more than three decades following the show’s final season, Gavin enthusiastically shared his passion about the joys and adventures of exploring the world while cruising. He always reminded us that - like the popular TV series, “cruising gives people something to dream about.”

Gavin, who celebrated his 90th birthday in February, officially became Princess Cruises’ global ambassador in 1986, appearing in many advertising campaigns and countless public and media appearances for the company. His role for Princess continued until his passing.