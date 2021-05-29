Intellian

Fincantieri and Faist in Joint Battery Venture

The Viking Venus under construction at Fincantieri earlier this year

Fincantieri has announced a joint venture with Faist Electronics dedicated to the production of lithium-ion batteries, considered fundamental in many industrial market segments and a source of competitive advantage for those companies and countries that own this technology.

According to a statement from Fincantieri, the batteries produced by Power4Future will contribute towards achieving the decarbonization goals underlying the Italian national Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), which has set specific goals and priorities to make the Italian ports and transportation in general, more green.

The industrial partnership envisages the construction of a facility to produce batteries, followed by the design, assembly, marketing and after-sales services for modules and battery packs, including control devices such as battery management systems (BMS) and ancillary systems (such as fire protection and air conditioning for complete battery stationary systems). The expected cumulative production is planned to exceed 2 GWh in 5 years.

Power4Future will present itself as a reference partner in several markets: automotive (with particular reference to commercial vehicles), telecommunication and industrial (material handling machines), where Faist Electronics is already present, but also in the marine and land-based energy storage applications, where Fincantieri is well established.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, commented: “Future environmental protection regulations will drive shipowners to adopt new alternative solutions to those currently based on internal combustion engines, in order to produce and use energy. Faced with the need for greater storage capacity, lithium-ion batteries today are the only solution that is both technically and economically sustainable for full electric vessels, which currently makes them one of the most important assets not only for the naval industry, but also for all the other sectors where we will be able to operate with this new company.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report