New Partners Join Tillberg Design of Sweden

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) today announced that Madelene Hall, CEO Iina Forsblom, Cruise Design Director and Peter Snellman, Design Director have been included as partners and shareholders of TDoS, according to a press release.

"I am delighted to become a partner at TDoS at a time when cruise industry is evolving in so many ways. Our company is contributing in the development of future travel experiences and more sustainable cruise business worldwide." said Forsblom, who has more than 30 years of experience in various roles in shipbuilding projects.

Hall added:“I am honored to become a TDoS partner. TDoS is a remarkable company with a superb company culture and great focus on our core: design. It has been a pleasure to speak with clients, collaboration companies and others over the last couple of months – I am confident that both the industry and TDoS have an exciting time ahead of us and look forward to being a part of it.”

Snellman joined TDoS in 1999 and has since then been involved as Project Manager for several Norwegian Cruise Line and river cruise projects.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me. With my background as a project manager and with my expertise in BIM, I wish to contribute by helping to create even better design and a smoother work process," he said.

TDoS is today owned by Max Sievert, long term owner supporting entrepreneur led growth companies and TDoS partners and are based in Höganäs Sweden, Wroclaw Poland, Miami USA and Singapore in South-East Asia.

“The future is bright," added Stefan R Nilsson, partner & Group CEO. "We have great people onboard with vast experience and a wide variety of profound knowledge within shipbuilding and design but also sustainability and technology and we intend to continue to lead from the front. We will soon present several additional advanced services, including highly qualified consulting and world leading tech solutions all with our clients’ success and prosperity in mind."

Photo: From left: Iina Forsblom, Cruise Design Director, Madelene Hall, CEO and Peter Snellman, Design Director are new TDoS Partners