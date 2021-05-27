Hurtigruten Group Reports Record Booking Numbers

Hurtigruten Group has reported record strong demand for 2022 with bookings said to be almost 50 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a statement.

Across Hurtigruten Expeditions, the world’s largest expedition cruise company, and Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express, bookings for 2022 are currently 45 percent ahead of bookings for 2020 as of the same time in 2019.

“There is a huge pent-up demand for travel, and we see a substantial and growing demand for authentic adventure travel. After a very challenging year and a half for the entire travel industry, we are extremely excited about our step-by-step return to operations,” said Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

“Over the years, we have seen a trend that travelers seek out truly unique travel experiences, with an extreme increase in demand for the type of small ships / big experiences adventure travel we offer. But the pandemic has dramatically pushed this development forward,” added Skjeldam.

“Companies offering unique and more sustainable experiences – such as small-ship expedition cruises – are perfectly positioned for a quicker and stronger post-pandemic comeback,” added Skjeldam.

HIghlights:

• Bookings for 2022 are currently 45 percent ahead of bookings for 2020 as of the same time in 2019.

• Positive booking momentum for 2H 2021 has further improved over the last 30 days, following positive news on the potential lifting of travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers this summer.

• 2022 booking inflow over the last 30 days is 101 percent higher than the 2020 booking inflow for the same 30-day period in 2019. If adjusted for re-bookings, the growth in new bookings is 34 percent compared to the same period in 2019.



