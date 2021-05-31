Marella Introduces New Cruise Control Hub

Marella Cruises has revealed details of its new hub designed to make customers cruise experience even easier.

According to the TUI-owned brand, Cruise Control is the perfect cruise planner with everything all in one place, to get customers from their coach to "sipping a cocktail onboard simpler than ever before."

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Marella Cruises, said: “We’re pleased to be rolling out our online hub Cruise Control for our customers. We’re committed to making the customer experience as enjoyable as possible whilst being personalised for each guest, and our new hub makes it even easier. Customers have the ability to complete pre-travel requirements quickly allowing them to spend more time onboard, sailing to incredible destinations.”

Guests will be encouraged to use the hub to provide API, complete their online check in and their pre-travel medical screening.

Cruisers will also be able to print their cruise boarding pass and luggage labels, register a card to their onboard account, provide medical details for their cruise and book onboard extras such as excursions and tables in the stunning a la carte restaurants.

Operating in a slightly different way, Cruise Control is the hub for customers to simplify the pre-travel element of their cruise and book ahead, whereas the onboard app Navigate is designed purely for onboard purposes such as finding out entertainment schedules and complete the new video-based emergency passenger safety drill – MyMuster.





