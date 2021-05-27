Swan Hellenic Goes with V.Ships Leisure and Oceanic

Swan Hellenic announced that V.Ships Leisure, together with sister brand Oceanic, have been awarded the ship and hotel management of its three expedition cruise ships.

The first ship, the Swan Hellenic Minerva, debuts into service later this year and is set to be followed by two more ships in 2022.

Swan Hellenic’s historic project to revive the iconic brand has been supported by V.Ships Leisure from the outset with their team already on site at Helsinki Shipyard, supervising the construction of Swan Hellenic’s fleet to ensure its rigorous standards are implemented throughout each vessel, according to a press release.

Announcing the partnership, Swan Hellenic’s CEO Andrea Zito commented: “V.Ships Leisure and Oceanic were the obvious choice for Swan Hellenic with their proven start-up experience, including in the expedition and luxury sectors. We are excited to be working closely with their team and are confident that together we will deliver an outstanding guest experience on our amazing ships.”

Per Bjornsen, V.Ships Leisure’s CEO, added: “We are grateful for the trust placed in us by Swan Hellenic and thrilled to be involved in the revival of such an extraordinary brand. Our teams are working in close partnership across the comprehensive range of services agreed, from newbuilding supervision through to the fine details of high-level hospitality provision and everything in between. Swan Hellenic’s investment to ensure it benefits from best-in-class seafarers, crew training and resilient operational support demonstrates its unwavering commitment to providing an outstanding guest experience in a safe environment.”

According to a press release, V.Ships Leisure and Oceanic will support the development of Swan Hellenic’s on-board teams to ensure guests’ safety and satisfaction during their voyages. Moreover, Swan Hellenic can now benefit from the Oceanic Hospitality Training Centre to perfect the service and hospitality experience on board prior to completion of its ships, utilizing the Centre’s mock galley, restaurant, bar and suite.

V.Ships Leisure’s bridge and engine simulators will likewise be used to train the marine and technical crew in line with Swan Hellenic’s commitment to always providing a safe environment of the highest standard for guests.

This comprehensive training will be supplemented by V.Ships Leisure’s eLearning platform, which promotes continued learning and development at each seafarer’s own pace.





