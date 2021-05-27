Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces 2023 Mediterranean Itineraries

Evrima

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and the 298-guest Evrima will be back in the Mediterranean for the summer 2023 cruise season, according to a company statement.

“We are excited to introduce our 2023 Mediterranean itineraries,” commented Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We continue to see incredible interest in exploring these highly sought after destinations and are thrilled to be able to offer an extended season with more opportunities for our guests to immerse themselves in the unique, vibrant cultures of the Mediterranean.”

The 2023 Mediterranean season spans from April through November, stopping at five new ports along the way, including Melilla, Spain; La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain; Praia, Cape Verde; Mindelo, Cape Verde; and Catania, Sicily, Italy.

The voyages offer an extended Mediterranean season, building upon the coveted destinations featured in the 2022 itineraries, such as the Greek Isles, French Riviera, Balearic Islands and Adriatic Coast. 

Overnight calls include Casablanca, Saint-Tropez, Dubrovnik and more.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Amsterdam

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report