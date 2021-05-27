The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces 2023 Mediterranean Itineraries

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and the 298-guest Evrima will be back in the Mediterranean for the summer 2023 cruise season, according to a company statement.

“We are excited to introduce our 2023 Mediterranean itineraries,” commented Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We continue to see incredible interest in exploring these highly sought after destinations and are thrilled to be able to offer an extended season with more opportunities for our guests to immerse themselves in the unique, vibrant cultures of the Mediterranean.”

The 2023 Mediterranean season spans from April through November, stopping at five new ports along the way, including Melilla, Spain; La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain; Praia, Cape Verde; Mindelo, Cape Verde; and Catania, Sicily, Italy.

The voyages offer an extended Mediterranean season, building upon the coveted destinations featured in the 2022 itineraries, such as the Greek Isles, French Riviera, Balearic Islands and Adriatic Coast.

Overnight calls include Casablanca, Saint-Tropez, Dubrovnik and more.