Celebrity Beyond Offers ‘Sanctuary at Sea’ Spa Experience

Celebrity’s AquaClass experience will hit new heights at sea with the Celebrity Beyond in 2022. For the first time ever for the brand, Aqua Class SkySuites will be available to guests on this new Celebrity ship who can avail themselves to a luxury, holistic “Women in Wellness” program.

The program encompasses a total approach: yoga, meditation, strength, stretch and cardio offerings by leading experts in each field. The Celebrity’s Beyond Spa will offer over 120 spa treatments and services with a menu “designed to be woven into every aspect of the guest journey from stateroom to spa”, according to Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo at a virtual press event today.

Lutoff-Perlo continued: “Because we are doing this at sea which is incredibly therapeutic in itself, it becomes a wonderful wellness journey unlike anything in the world.”

Senior Vice President of Operations, Brian Abel stated: “the response to our AquaClass offerings has been phenomenal and we know this new program, designed for modern travelers, will exceed all expectations.”

Designed by Kelly Hoppen CBE, the AquaClass SkySuites provide an immersive living experience with floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private verandas, luxurious bedding and other wellness amenities. Some of the wellness amenities include access to Blu – a restaurant designed to nourish and fuel the body with clean cuisine and plant-based options, access to the new SEA Thermal Suite, a spa concierge, and luxury bedding. The AquaClass SkySuites coordinate well with The Retrea®, the exclusive resort within a resort area for suite guests.

The SEA Thermal Suite is at the heart of The Spa and provides a collection of eight distinct spaces perfect for relaxing, before or after spa treatments for fitness classes. Guests can enjoy the Mist Aroma Steam and Desert Infrared Sauna rooms, heated loungers with panoramic view of the ocean or refresh under a Rainfall Water Therapy room among other features.

Top influencers for this innovative spa experience include Katie Brauer, founder of Yoga Professional, Noella Gabriel co-founder of Elemis, Kiki Koroshetz, wellness director at goop, Morgan Mitchell – an Australian Olympiad athlete, Kimberly Snyder, author and founder of the Solluna brand and Ruth Zukerman, co-found of SoulCycle and FlyWheel Sports.