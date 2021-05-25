Carnival Rolls Out New COVID-19 Protocols for Cruises, Masks Somewhat Relaxed

Carnival Cruise Line has published new health and safety protocols ahead of its restart in Alaska this summer with the Carnival Miracle sailing from Seattle.

Of note, Carnival said that when physical distancing can’t be maintained, or when mandated by public health authorities, masks will be required onboard, at private islands, and during shore excursions.

Masks must be worn in terminals, during embarkation and disembarkation, according to Carnival

The cruise line said physical distancing will be maintained throughout check-in and embarkation, and will be required in terminals, onboard ships, on private islands, and during shore excursions, according to the updated health and safety page on the line's website.

Carnival explained that this will be managed by adjusting the flow of groups and through reduced occupancy, staggered activity times, and closely managed group sizes.

Entertainment programs and restaurants will be designed to enhance physical distancing.

The Miami-based cruise line also said that every guest will undergo enhanced pre-embarkation health screenings, including 100 percent COVID-19 testing prior to embarkation, touchless temperature checks and health questionnaires.

"We will refer anyone with signs and symptoms of COVID-19, or who are identified at-risk, for additional medical screening before allowing them to board," the company stated. "Secondary screenings (and health checks throughout the cruise) will be performed when necessary. Contact tracing is planned for every cruise."

Carnival already noted that for its Alaska sailings, guests will be required to have been vaccinated for COVID-19.