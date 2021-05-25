Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Carnival Rolls Out New COVID-19 Protocols for Cruises, Masks Somewhat Relaxed

Carnival Miracle

Carnival Cruise Line has published new health and safety protocols ahead of its restart in Alaska this summer with the Carnival Miracle sailing from Seattle.

Of note, Carnival said that when physical distancing can’t be maintained, or when mandated by public health authorities, masks will be required onboard, at private islands, and during shore excursions.

Masks must be worn in terminals, during embarkation and disembarkation, according to Carnival 

The cruise line said physical distancing will be maintained throughout check-in and embarkation, and will be required in terminals, onboard ships, on private islands, and during shore excursions, according to the updated health and safety page on the line's website. 

Carnival explained that this will be managed by adjusting the flow of groups and through reduced occupancy, staggered activity times, and closely managed group sizes.

Entertainment programs and restaurants will be designed to enhance physical distancing.

The Miami-based cruise line also said that every guest will undergo enhanced pre-embarkation health screenings, including 100 percent COVID-19 testing prior to embarkation, touchless temperature checks and health questionnaires.

"We will refer anyone with signs and symptoms of COVID-19, or who are identified at-risk, for additional medical screening before allowing them to board," the company stated. "Secondary screenings (and health checks throughout the cruise) will be performed when necessary. Contact tracing is planned for every cruise."

Carnival already noted that for its Alaska sailings, guests will be required to have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today