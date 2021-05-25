Video Series Highlights Fan Favorites of Carnival Vacation Experience

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new video series, “Can You Feel It?” to tap into spirit of why Carnival guests love cruising on Carnival ships, according to a press release.

Taped at Carnival Studios in Davie, Fla., using the studios state-of-the-art LED screens, the engaging video series highlights fan favorites from food, beverage, entertainment and more, with content shared every week with Carnival fans across social media.

In the premier video, Chef Roshan D’Souza whets viewers appetites as he expertly prepares the line’s legendary Spaghetti Carbonara, one of the most popular dishes served in the Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurants. The video can be viewed here.

In upcoming videos Carnival’s Vice President of Beverage Operations Edward Allen mixes up libations served in the Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Pub and other shipboard watering holes while top funny men and women offer mini-comedy performances, the company said, in a statement.

“As we get closer to resuming service, we wanted to remind our fans, as well as those who have yet to sail with us, of all the fun and excitement that takes place on board each and every day,” said Jayne Andrews, senior director – brand and advertising. “These videos were so much fun to make and really got our team excited about bringing these activities to life on board and creating wonderful vacation memories for our guests.”

“Can You Feel It?” is being initially be shared on Carnival’s social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok, and eventually will be added to its web site, carnival.com.