Royal Caribbean CEO Fain: CDC Permission Coming Shortly

In his latest video update, Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain said it was a bright day, with ships soon set to operate from U.S. to operate.

He said the level of dialogue with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has improved "1000 percent," noting he was expecting permission to operate from the CDC shortly.

Fain noted data from sailings abroad had helped discussions.

"A cruise ship can be as safe or safer than your local community ... as a result the CDC has now clarified and updated their rules to allow us to start sailing from U.S. ports," Fain said.

Full Video: