Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Viking Adds Third Ship to Valletta Homeporting Operation For 2021

Viking ship in Valletta

Viking announced today that it will expand its presence in the Mediterranean this summer, adding a third ship to sail roundtrip voyages from Valletta, Malta.

The Viking Star is thus joining the Viking Venus and Sea and will sail a new 11-day itinerary, Malta and the Western Mediterranean.

“Once again we thank the government of Malta for being such a supportive destination partner as we begin welcoming guests back on board for ocean voyages,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Malta’s central position in the Mediterranean, as well as its historic sites and many cultural experiences, make it is an ideal destination for travelers who want to explore the Mediterranean from the comfort of a Viking vessel. We are pleased with the response we have received thus far, and we look forward to introducing even more guests to this fantastic European country.”

With the addition of this new voyage, vaccinated guests now have three new options for experiencing the Mediterranean between July and early October 2021.

Guests on the Malta and the Western Mediterranean itinerary will overnight in Valletta and then sail to Sicily, Italy and Spain, calling in Messina, Naples (Pompeii), Civitavecchia (Rome), Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Genoa and Barcelona, before returning to Valletta.

Those on the Malta and Adriatic Jewels itinerary will overnight in Valletta and then sail to Montenegro and Croatia, calling in Kotor, Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar and Šibenik, before returning to the Maltese archipelago, with a stop on Gozo Island and finally back to Valletta.

And guests on the Malta and Greek Isles Discovery itinerary will also overnight in Valletta and then sail to Greece, calling in Kalamata, Athens, Santorini, Rhodes and Souda Bay, before returning to Valletta.

 

