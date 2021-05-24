Bodrum Welcomes Viking Sea for Crew Embarkation

The Viking Sea was in Bodrum Cruise Port for May 23 for crew embarkation and provisioning, according to a statement from the port.

The 930-guest Viking ship is set to stay in the port for nine days, and is expected to see 278 crew members board the vessel, which arrived from Trieste and is expected to depart on May 31 en route to Valletta, Malta.

Haluk Hızlan, General Manager of Bodrum Cruise Port commented: “The safety and health of all visitors of Bodrum Cruise Port is the outmost importance. With our protocols, we aim to be the best partner to the cruise lines and other business partners.”

According to the port, with its strategic location and state of the art terminal, it provides the cruise lines with easy coordination to get ready for the season.

"Thanks to the ease of air connectivity and as a Non-EU country the Turkish Visa regime for crew members provides a significant convenience to cruise lines for crew changes especially from Asia & Asia/Pacific region," the port said, in a statement. "Thanks to the Turkish Government’s prioritization of the travel industry for vaccination against the COVID-19, and the company-wide vaccination program, Bodrum Cruise Port is ready to welcome both passengers and crew for Transit and Turnaround operations."