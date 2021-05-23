Royal Caribbean Group 2021 Alaska Start Deployment Rundown

Two Royal Caribbean Group brands announced on Friday that they would restart in the Alaska market this summer, sailing round-trip cruises from Seattle.

Royal Caribbean International will have two ships in Alaska this summer, while Celebrity Cruises will have one, according to the news from Friday.

Cruises will leave from Seattle on round-trip itineraries.

Here are the details:

Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Serenade of the Seas

Built: 2003

Occupancy at 100 Percent: 2,100 Guests

First Cruise: July 19

Details: The Serenade will begin cruising in July. The week-long itinerary features a lineup of popular ports of call, including Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska, as well as the jaw-dropping Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier.

Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Ovation of the Seas

Built: 2016

Occupancy at 100 Percent: 4,100 Guests

First Cruise: August 13

Details: The Ovation follows suit in August cruising to Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage and calling in Juneau and Skagway.

Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Summit

Built: 2001

Occupancy at 100 Percent: 2,038 Guests

First Cruise: July 23

Details: Celebrity will sail a program of seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle on the Celebrity Summit, recently part of a $500 million fleetwide revolution drydock program. With a series of nine sailings through mid-September, this will mark Celebrity Summit’s first time sailing in Alaska.