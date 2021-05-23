Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Royal Caribbean Group 2021 Alaska Start Deployment Rundown

Royal Caribbean Group Alaska Deployment

Two Royal Caribbean Group brands announced on Friday that they would restart in the Alaska market this summer, sailing round-trip cruises from Seattle.

Royal Caribbean International will have two ships in Alaska this summer, while Celebrity Cruises will have one, according to the news from Friday. 

Cruises will leave from Seattle on round-trip itineraries.

Here are the details:

Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International 
Ship: Serenade of the Seas
Built: 2003
Occupancy at 100 Percent: 2,100 Guests
First Cruise: July 19
Details: The Serenade will begin cruising in July. The week-long itinerary features a lineup of popular ports of call, including Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska, as well as the jaw-dropping Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier.

Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International 
Ship: Ovation of the Seas
Built: 2016
Occupancy at 100 Percent: 4,100 Guests
First Cruise: August 13
Details: The Ovation follows suit in August cruising to Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage and calling in Juneau and Skagway. 

Celebrity Summit

Celebrity Cruises 
Ship: Celebrity Summit
Built: 2001
Occupancy at 100 Percent: 2,038 Guests
First Cruise: July 23
Details: Celebrity will sail a program of seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle on the Celebrity Summit, recently part of a $500 million fleetwide revolution drydock program. With a series of nine sailings through mid-September, this will mark Celebrity Summit’s first time sailing in Alaska.

