Intellian To Host Cruise Market Webinar on June 4

Intellian Technologies has announced that it will be holding a “candid discussion” with its cruise market experts.

The hour-long webinar, which is open to all, will take place on June 2 at 9 a.m. EST.

The webinar – held virtually on the Lido Deck – is aimed at those who are interested in learning more about Intellian, the company said.

The discussion will include Satcom advancements in the cruise industry and recommendations from Intellian’s cruise market experts.

“Learn about how Intellian is preparing for MEO and LEO and what products our teams have been working on over the last year that could help increase the functionality of your systems,” the company wrote.

Those who want to attend can submit their questions before the event either through registration or by emailing Kidsan Barnes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

At the end of the webinar, Intellian will use Kahoot! for a friendly contest with two winners announced and over $200 in prizes awarded.