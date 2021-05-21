Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Intellian To Host Cruise Market Webinar on June 4

The Intellian webinar is set for June 4

Intellian Technologies has announced that it will be holding a “candid discussion” with its cruise market experts.

The hour-long webinar, which is open to all, will take place on June 2 at 9 a.m. EST.

The webinar – held virtually on the Lido Deck – is aimed at those who are interested in learning more about Intellian, the company said.

The discussion will include Satcom advancements in the cruise industry and recommendations from Intellian’s cruise market experts.

“Learn about how Intellian is preparing for MEO and LEO and what products our teams have been working on over the last year that could help increase the functionality of your systems,” the company wrote.

Those who want to attend can submit their questions before the event either through registration or by emailing Kidsan Barnes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

At the end of the webinar, Intellian will use Kahoot! for a friendly contest with two winners announced and over $200 in prizes awarded.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Amsterdam

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report