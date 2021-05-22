COVID-19 Vaccinations Taking Place at Port Everglades

Mariners aboard cruise and cargo ships docking at Port Everglades are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations through partnerships that include the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), the Port, Seafarers’ House, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International, according to a press release from the port.

Within the past two weeks, more than 1,570 mariners aboard some 25 cruise and cargo ships have been vaccinated.

“We are grateful to the State of Florida and our cruise line partners for making the vaccines available to those at sea,” said Jonathan Daniels, Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director. “This is a vital humanitarian effort to reach crew members who often don’t have access to landside medical facilities.”

The vaccination program at Port Everglades will continue throughout June and is also open to all port workers and those who conduct business at Port Everglades.

In addition, the Port worked with the state to set up a mobile site that is open to the public at the Resolve Marine Academy at 1550 SE 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Seafarers’ House at Port Everglades is assisting in the effort by transporting health care workers directly to ships dockside to administer vaccinations.