Philipp Reutener Joins Swan Hellenic as Hotel Director

Swan Hellenic announced that hospitality and fine dining expert Philipp Reutener has joined the company as Hotel Director of the first of its three new cultural expedition cruise ships, the SH Minerva which will launch into service later this year.

Born into hospitality, helping his parents from an early age to run their bed and breakfast in the beautiful, historic town of Brunnen on Lake Lucerne in Switzerland, his professional journey has ranged from chef at premium restaurants in Brunnen, Geneva and Lugano to front of house at the renowned “Le Beaujolais" in Banff, Canada.

This was followed by senior management positions at the MythenForum Schwyz conference and event centre in Switzerland and then with Norwegian Cruise Line, initially as Food & Beverage Assistant Manager and soon after as Director between 2001 and 2002, leading to shore-based positions in Human Resources and Culinary Projects up to 2005.

His career then continued on land for the next 6 years, managing resorts for Amari, Anantara and Sandals in Thailand, the UAE and Jamaica.

In 2013 he returned to the cruise industry as Hotel Director with Seabourn, mainly cruising the Baltic and Antarctica.

“We're delighted to have Philipp molding the hospitality experience aboard SH Minerva, with his immense experience, refined competence and sheer joie de vivre,” said Swan Hellenic Vice President of Hotel Operations Hans Heger. “We've already been hard at working selecting some very fine wines for the ship's cellar!”

Philipp Reutener commented: “I'm honored to have been chosen to help create the extraordinary on-board experience that Swan Hellenic has conceived for SH Minerva, a distinctive combination of comfort, refinement and the highest service standards with the relaxed confidence typical of true connoisseurs.”