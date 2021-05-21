Arkitech Delivers First Onboard COVID Quarantine Unit

Technology provider Arkitech has announced the delivery of its first Maritime CleanCabin (MCC) on an offshore vessel in the Netherlands.

According to a press release, the MCC is a medically qualified quarantine cabin for cruise, ferry, naval and offshore vessels. It is a complete turnkey system that complies with “the highest medical standards,” the company wrote.

“Using proven and certified medical, cleanroom and laboratory technology, contaminated passengers can be quarantined to guarantee patient and crew safety … (A)ny passenger vessel can safely restart voyages having contained the risk of an onboard disease outbreak,” Arkitech wrote.

“The MCC will contribute to the restart of operations this summer!” it added.

According to the press release, the MCC enables ship operators to create a “completely safe environment for crew and passengers, so that they can resume their voyages.”

The cabin is entirely separated from the other areas of the vessel by an airlock system, Arkitech wrote. All air flowing in and out of the MCC is 100 percent filtered and controlled to create an artificial negative pressure inside the cabin. This way other passengers will never come in contact with the contaminated air.

Through an interlocked passthrough system, the patient can be provided with medical care and necessities without physical contact, the company said. All floors, walls and furniture are cleanroom components that are designed to be disinfected to medical standards.

“Arkitech’s experience in analyzing and improving onboard HVAC-systems helped to develop a system that continuously measures all important values of air quality. Outside of the MCC a dashboard shows the values of the air quality and other important data. Another dashboard is placed at the bridge of the vessel, so that the ship management is always up to date and in control. When critical values of air quality are surpassed, the system automatically alerts the ship management,” Arkitech explained.

“Converting a regular cabin to an MCC can be done on any cruise, ferry, offshore and naval vessel and takes only one or two weeks. An alternative is to directly install a 20-foot offshore container that has been converted to a mobile MCC. Both options of the MCC give ship operators the security that their mission will not be cancelled because of an onboard disease outbreak and – more importantly – the MCC creates a safe environment for the patient and crew,” the company added.