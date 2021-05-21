Crystal Endeavor To Sail in Iceland and Norway This September

Crystal has announced the next itinerary onboard its new expedition yacht, the Crystal Endeavor, which will explore Iceland and the fjords of Norway.

According to a press release, the 10-night Journey of Vikings: Iceland & Norway will sail on Sept. 5, 2021, from Reykjavík to Tromsø on a voyage that showcases “some of nature’s most remarkable wonders and the region’s historic and charming cities.”

The new sailing follows Crystal Endeavor’s recently announced inaugural series of five 10-night Luxury Iceland Expeditions that opened to extraordinary demand with 50 percent of capacity reserved within the first 24 hours of its release.

“This new expedition caters to travelers seeking a truly luxurious experience that pushes the boundaries of wide-open space both on board and in the destinations featured,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s president. “Iceland and Norway are both magnificent countries of natural beauty that will amaze even the most seasoned travelers who are sure to relish the adventurous experiences throughout the journey that will only be enhanced by the welcoming comforts and elegance of Crystal Endeavor.”

The Journey of Vikings: Iceland & Norway voyage combines dramatic landscapes with colorful seaside villages and historic Viking strongholds, suiting travelers’ inner explorers and history buffs alike, Crystal wrote.

“In Iceland, geothermal hot springs, waterfalls, whale havens and vast bird colonies are distinctive natural wonders, while Norway’s impossibly steep cliffs, majestic fjords and passion for outdoor pursuits of all kinds are hallmarks of the country’s intrigue,” the cruise line noted.

Reservations have opened on May 20, 2021. Best Available cruise fares for Journey of Vikings: Iceland & Norway start at $13,999 per guest, including limited-time Book Now Savings of $3,000 and As You Wish shipboard credits of $300 per person.