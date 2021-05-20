Intellian

Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas Enters Drydock

Symphony of the Seas in drydock

It's the third Royal Caribbean International ship to drydock in quick succession.

The Symphony of the Seas entered the drydock on Thursday at Navantia in Cadiz, Spain, for routine maintenance and regulatory work.

Symphony of the Seas in drydock

It follows the company's Jewel of the Seas, which drydocked earlier this month, and the Harmony of the Seas, which recently drydocked at the Spanish yard for nearly a full month.

With the ships in pause mode, the timing represents an opportunistic time for cruise operators to get key work done without losing ticket revenue. 

According to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report, most shipyards expect a flurry of activity as the industry gets back into service.

The Symphony is among four drydockings planned for Royal this spring and into early summer, as the Harmony and Jewel will be followed by the Symphony and Liberty of the Seas.

