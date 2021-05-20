Carnival Magic’s 2023 Sailings from Norfolk Now Open for Bookings

Reservations have opened today for a series of four- to eight-day sailings from Norfolk, Va., aboard the Carnival Magic in 2023.

In total, 11 voyages will depart from Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Center in summer and fall 2023, visiting destinations in Bermuda, The Bahamas, and, for the first time, Canada and New England.

Cruises:

Six-day Bermuda cruise with two full days and an overnight call on the island departing May 14;

Five-day Bahamas cruises calling at Nassau and Freeport departing May 20, 25 and 30, June 4 and 9, Sept. 30, and Oct. 9 and 22;

Four-day Bermuda “long weekend” voyage with a full-day visit to the island departing Oct. 5;

Eight-day Canada/New England sailing with stops at Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia, departing Oct. 14.

These voyages complement nearly a dozen four- to eight-day voyages from Norfolk in 2022.

Of note, the Carnival Magic is currently in drydock in Marseilles, Frances, undergoing a variety of enhancements and upgrades, as well as the addition of a stunning new red, white and blue hull design that is modeled after the line’s newest ship, the Mardi Gras, and will be become a trademark across the fleet.