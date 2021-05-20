Atlas Details World Navigator's Spring/Summer 2022 Deployment

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced deployment for the World Navigator for 2022. With 24 departures from March through November 2022, the World Navigator will sail six- to 16-night itineraries in the Arctic, British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland, the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, and Central and South America.

“World Navigator’s second spring/summer season will offer travelers more once-in-a-lifetime moments and more authentic experiences in remote and bucket-list destinations,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Guests will enjoy one of the industry’s most inclusive luxury experiences with Atlas’ All Inclusive All The Way service.”

Among the highlights, three South America voyages will start World Navigator’s new season, beginning on March 22, 2022, from Ushuaia, Argentina. The World Navigator then heads east on April 4 to Tenerife.

Four voyages in April, June and September bring enophiles to immerse in Spanish Andalusian, French Bordeaux, and Portuguese Algarve and Douro wine cultures on seven- to 13-night itineraries.

The World Navigator combines Casablanca (Morocco) with Portugal’s Algarve coast on a seven-night itinerary, departing Tenerife on April 17. The subsequent voyage, also seven nights in length, brings guests up the Guadalquivir River to call at inland Seville, Spain, as well as to Gibraltar, U.K., and Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The World Navigator also combines Bordeaux and the Douro Valley on the June 8 and September 19 voyage, the first featuring a course up the Thames, docking at the Tower Bridge in London’s city center, while the second voyage includes a transit through the Kiel Canal. Both voyages include a call at idyllic Honfleur, France, for excursions to Normandy’s beaches and Paris, and because of her small size, the World Navigator can dock in Bordeaux’s city center for convenient access to the city and beyond.

The World Navigator also continues north to the Norwegian Fjordlands and further to Svalbard.

In the Baltic, the World Navigator will offer two 12-night itineraries with port calls in ports such as Riga, Latvia; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm, Sweden; and Gdansk, Poland. Guests on the August 26 departure will transit the 61-mile Kiel Canal from Hamburg, Germany, into the Baltic and enjoy an overnight in St. Petersburg, Russia. The September 7, roundtrip itinerary from Kiel features two nights in St. Petersburg, providing guests three days to explore the local area, as well as an excursion to Moscow, Star City and more.