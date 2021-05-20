Norwegian Cruise Line Set to Premiere New Episode of “EMBARK

Norwegian Cruise Line will premiere "Second to None," the next episode of "EMBARK – The Series," on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook.

The second episode will further explore themes of health and safety, the evolution of the brand's culinary offerings and the intricacies of operating one of the world's largest traveling production companies, according to a press release.

Tonight's episode will provide insight into the guest and crew safety protocols being implemented both onboard and on land, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the brand's private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

The program will also take viewers to New York City to John Kristiansen's Custom Costume Shop, where the designer costumes for the company's Broadway and West End-caliber productions are masterfully created. Kristiansen shares his story about how the temporary pause of the entertainment and cruise industries have impacted his team and operation and how they are overcoming these extraordinary circumstances to come back better than ever.

Onlookers will also pull up a seat for a private tasting of the revitalized menu for the specialty onboard restaurant, Le Bistro, alongside the company's executive leadership team, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Del Rio and President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Harry Sommer.

The first episode of "EMBARK – The Series," is now streaming on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark.