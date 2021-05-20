Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Fincantieri and Comau to Develop Robotic Welding Solutions

Ships under construction at Fincantieri

Fincantieri and Comau have signed a letter of intent to develop prototypes of robotized steel welding solutions. The first machines will be implemented at Fincantieri shipyards.

According to a prepared statement, the joint project, which is already underway, will see the first test-phase at Fincantieri by the first half of the year 2022. It will involve a welding robot vehicle consisting of an anthropomorphic welding robot and a remote-control tracked vehicle.

Fincantieri and Comau said they will be co-owners of the know-how and intellectual property generated from developing the new concept design.

At a later stage, Fincantieri stated, they will explore the possibility of marketing this kind of welding product not only in the shipbuilding industry, but also in relevant business segments, such as the production of large size steel products for infrastructure and special works, such as structures for suspension bridges, for large size hoisting systems, and for special construction projects.

In addition, Fincantieri and Comau have agreed to continue examining new opportunities to create new solutions within the broader scope of the so-called “Digital Factory.”

Fincantieri General Manager, Fabio Gallia, commented: “This partnership is an important innovation for the shipbuilding industry. Apart from improving the safety of workers and their ergonomic working conditions, these solutions will enable great progress in pursuing the competitiveness of our production system. Moreover, looking to the future, the possibility of developing projects together with Comau is a great opportunity to further broaden the Group’s range of competencies.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide