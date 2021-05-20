Fincantieri and Comau to Develop Robotic Welding Solutions

Fincantieri and Comau have signed a letter of intent to develop prototypes of robotized steel welding solutions. The first machines will be implemented at Fincantieri shipyards.

According to a prepared statement, the joint project, which is already underway, will see the first test-phase at Fincantieri by the first half of the year 2022. It will involve a welding robot vehicle consisting of an anthropomorphic welding robot and a remote-control tracked vehicle.

Fincantieri and Comau said they will be co-owners of the know-how and intellectual property generated from developing the new concept design.

At a later stage, Fincantieri stated, they will explore the possibility of marketing this kind of welding product not only in the shipbuilding industry, but also in relevant business segments, such as the production of large size steel products for infrastructure and special works, such as structures for suspension bridges, for large size hoisting systems, and for special construction projects.

In addition, Fincantieri and Comau have agreed to continue examining new opportunities to create new solutions within the broader scope of the so-called “Digital Factory.”

Fincantieri General Manager, Fabio Gallia, commented: “This partnership is an important innovation for the shipbuilding industry. Apart from improving the safety of workers and their ergonomic working conditions, these solutions will enable great progress in pursuing the competitiveness of our production system. Moreover, looking to the future, the possibility of developing projects together with Comau is a great opportunity to further broaden the Group’s range of competencies.”