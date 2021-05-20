Oceania Cruises Unveils Vista Signature Spaces

Oceania Cruises has unveiled what it said are the signature lounges, bars, and wellness facilities of Vista, the first of two new 1,200-guest Allura Class ships that are being being at Fincantieri.

The Vista is set to debut in 2023, followed by a sister ship in 2025.

“Our guests have a passion for new experiences and destinations while also loving to travel to familiar places and seeing them from new directions. That drove every aspect of designing Vista, to present a sense of familiarity imbued with unique elements and fresh perspectives,” stated Bob Binder, president and CEO.

According to the company, the Vista features a wide variety of social, recreation, and wellness spaces oriented across six of the ship’s 11 guest decks. A mixture of both grand and cozy spaces presents guests with a room for every mood and purpose, whether one seeks an intimate getaway spot to enjoy a quiet read, a tony bar for evening cocktails, or to dance the night away with newfound friends.

The Grand Staircase

An iconic element of the Oceania Cruises brand, The Grand Staircase is where every new Oceania Cruises journey begins. Sleek curves and elegant details define the grandest of beginnings. A glistening floor-to-ceiling pillar of crystal and light sets the tone for the ship and the guest experience.

Martinis

So much more than the name conveys, the reimagined Martinis bar is a true destination aboard Vista, the company said. Convivial gathering spaces are nestled among walls of shimmering glass, and custom sculptural lighting casts a warm glow over the heart of the bar. Sophistication, glamour, and elegance serve as a backdrop for extraordinary evenings.

The Grand Lounge

Evoking the feeling of a private club, The Grand Lounge features sleek alcoves enhanced by a gold-infused color palette, sculptural lighting, and elegant lines.

Horizons

Conjuring a world of possibilities, the dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows and inspiring silhouettes in Horizons celebrate the journey. Guests can look forward to afternoon tea, taking in sights along the way, or enjoying a lively musical performance.

Pool Deck

According to Oceania, the pool deck "mirrors the beauty of the surrounding sea. Guests may revel in the solitude of a uniquely modern beach-club cabana, go for a refreshing swim, or gather with friends poolside. The variety of textures and soothing natural tones come together in a natural oasis to reconnect with nature."

Inaugural voyages will open for sale in September, the company said, with the ship set to sail her first revenue cruise in early 2023.