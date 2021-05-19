SRC

Daniela Herget Joins Magicman in Key Role

Daniela Herget

Daniela Herget has joined Magicman as the company's representative for Europe, according to a statement.

Magicman, a UK-based firm, is a key service provider to the cruise industry, working to repair damage to fixtures and fittings to cabins, corridors, bathrooms and leisure facilities. The company has become known for its riding crews, working while quietly while ships are in service.

Magicman said in a statement that Herget's 27 years of worldwide experience in cruise will provide a valuable resource as Magicman drives forward with drydock, in-service repair, restoration and rejuvenation services for both new and existing customers.

Among her experience, she was director of newbuild interior outfitting for Quark Expeditions, overseeing the new Ultramarine. She also spent time with Royal Caribbean, Ritz-Carlton, TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

 

