Intellian

Port Everglades Is Negotiating with Disney Cruise Line For a Terminal

Captain Micky

Florida's Port Everglades is officially in discussions with Disney Cruise Line for a cruise terminal, according to a Broward County Commission Meeting.

Cruise Industry News had previously reported that Port Everglades was widely believed to be the "other" Florida port Disney was considering in February as it also negotiates with PortMiami. In addition, Disney has a dedicated cruise terminal and year-round departures from Port Canaveral. 

Broward County has now approved the port to negotiate with Disney for a cruise terminal and berth usage agreement. 

On April 26, 2021, Port Everglades staff received a request from Disney to negotiate for the use of Cruise Terminal 4 and its adjacent Berth 4 to move its South Florida operation to Port Everglades, starting with one year-round ship capable of carrying approximately 3,500 passengers.

"Adding a major cruise line, such as Disney, to the Port’s cruise business sector will replace and potentially exceed the reduction in Carnival Corporation’s annual guaranteed billable passenger movements included in their amendment, and further diversify the lines within the Port’s cruise portfolio," said the county commission meeting legislation text, also noting that Carnival Corporation no longer has preferential use of Berth 4.

"The waiver of the competitive selection requirements and authorization to conduct negotiations with Disney Cruise Line will allow Port Everglades staff to negotiate terms and conditions to relocate and expand Disney’s operations in Broward County," the legislation text said ."Any new agreement negotiated with Disney will be brought back to the Board for approval .The economic impact to Broward County will be in job creation, job retention, the generation of personal income and state and local taxes from both the cruise line’s operations as well as the spending of cruise passengers traveling to the area for their cruise."

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report