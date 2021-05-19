Abercrombie & Kent Introduces 2021 Iceland Circumnavigation Expedition

Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) has announced a new expedition for 2021, responding to close-in demand, adding the Iceland Cruise: Circumnavigating the Land of Fire & Ice (Sept 11-21, 2021; 11 days from $11,995).

The trip will take place on the chartered Le Champlain from Ponant, as A&K noted that demand for expedition-style small ship cruising is currently extending "far into 2023," according to a press release.

“Our guests are ready for a change of scenery and Iceland more than delivers,” explains Bob Simpson, A&K VP of Expedition Cruising. “As soon as Iceland announced they were opening up to international travellers, we designed an expedition cruise that circumnavigates the entire island to experience all that it has to offer. It obviously struck a chord, as we’ve already sold a significant number of cabins just through word of mouth with our travel advisor partners, before we even announced the trip publicly. This shows how eager our guests are to get back out and explore the world once they’ve been vaccinated.”