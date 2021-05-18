Miami Working Toward Port Deal with Royal Caribbean Group

PortMiami is working toward a large preferential berthing rights agreement with Royal Caribbean Group, according to Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

"As we work closely alongside our industry partners to usher in the safe return of cruising, I am pleased to recommend a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) between Miami-Dade County and Royal Caribbean Group to negotiate a preferential berthing rights agreement for the future shared cruise terminal at PortMiami," said Mayor Cava.

"This MOI will be presented to the PortMiami and Environmental Resiliency Committee on June 8 and the Board of County Commissioners on June 15," she noted, in a prepared statement.

Under the MOI, the County will designate Royal Caribbean as the primary third-party cruise line at the shared terminal facility and negotiate terms for minimum revenue guarantees, financing, timing, and construction of Berth 10, a facility which will be operated and maintained by the County and have shore power capability.

As approved by the Board in February 2021 with MSC Cruises, the shared cruise terminal will be the first of its kind with the capability of simultaneously berthing three cruise vessels (at Berths 8, 9 and 10) by more than one cruise line.

"This partnership will further solidify the Port’s role as a leader on innovation and sustainability, while generating more good-paying jobs and bringing more passengers as we work to bring back cruising stronger than ever," the Mayor said.